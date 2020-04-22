Bloomingdale high school seniors receive caps and gowns, anticipate July commencement ceremony

Seniors from Bloomingdale High School received their graduation caps and gowns on Wednesday after being told by Hillsborough County Public Schools that May commencements were canceled due to the pandemic.

It was a special moment as they lined up in their cars in the high school parking lot and drove around to have their cap and gown handed to them by teachers and faculty they haven't seen in several weeks.

"I'm really excited,” said Edwin Cruz, a senior at Bloomingdale High School. “I've worked really hard so did all of the other seniors. I'm really happy and I love how everyone out there came out to see us just one more time before graduation, especially with all of this mess going on."

The tentative commencement dates for Hillsborough public school are between July 13-21, as long as the CDC lifts its guidelines. Graduation ceremonies will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

"Walking has been a dream of mine since I was young and the fear of not being able to walk made me unmotivated," said Sofia Guillen, who is also graduating from Bloomingdale High School.

According to the school district, the new dates will help families make plans.

