Blue Angels may fly over Tampa on Monday to honor those on the front line, reports say

The Blue Angels have been seen in other parts of the U.S., flying over cities to honor healthcare workers, first responders and other essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a report, they will be flying over Tampa on Monday.

Last week, The Washington Post reported the Blue Angels will fly over Miami, Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Tampa. Other websites claim the Tampa flyover will occur April 27. An exact time was not provided.

In March, the MacDill Air Force Base announced its annual AirFest will be postponed. The popular show, which features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, was originally scheduled for March 28-29.

