WATCH: Boat catches on fire near Beer Can Island, HCFR says

Firefighters say a boat caught on fire about a mile off from Pine Key (Beer Can) Island, on Saturday afternoon.

Around 12:39 p.m., Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR) says they received 911 calls about a boat fire approximately off the island.

Firefighters say smoke and flames were coming from a 35-foot cabin cruiser boat when they arrived on the scene. According to crews, firefighters worked to bring the fire under control and no injuries have been reported.

Officials say the US Coast Guard was notified and responded to help HCFR crews.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, and HCFR plans to monitor the situation closely, according to authorities.

