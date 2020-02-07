Body of slain Florida trooper escorted to Sarasota County

article

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed Wednesday morning is back home in Sarasota.

The procession to escort the body of Trooper Joseph Bullock from St. Lucie County wrapped up aruodn noon after departing from the Medical Examiner’s Office at Indian River State College.

Bullock is originally from Charlotte County, and his mother still resides in the area, according to Lt. Greg Bueno with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Details on the funeral service will be announced at a later date.

Investigators said Bullock stopped to help a disabled vehicle on Interstate 95 near Palm City, but when he pulled over, the driver of the broken down vehicle opened fire.

Trooper Bullock was killed. An off-duty officer from Riviera Beach was passing by the scene and saw the shooting unfold, officials said. The passing officer shot and killed the suspect.

WPEC reported authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Franklin Reed.