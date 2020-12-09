Boil-water notice remains in place as repairs continue for massive water main break

article

For the second morning in a row, Tampa residents woke up under a boil-water notice, which will continue until at least Thursday after a massive main was damaged Monday at the city's primary treatment plant.

Workers spent all Tuesday fixing the broken 36-inch pipe that's 78 years old. Once repairs are complete, city officials will focus on testing water in different parts of the city, even going to the tallest building to make sure the water is clean at all heights.

Meantime, the boil-water notice remains in place for at least another 24 hours. If a resident has well water, city officials said it is safe to use since it is not part of the city's water system.

Those who receive water from the city are under the boil-water notice, this includes ll Tampa city residents and those living in certain areas of Hillsborough County, specifically those living in Eastlake, Fairview, Herschel Heights, Pebble Creek, Palm River, and Seaboard.

Free bottled water will be provided to city residents. They will not be required to show ID. Bottled water is limited to one case per household. Households with more than four members can receive two cases.

Residents can pick up bottled water or face coverings Wednesday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., while supplies last, at the following locations:

Himes Ave. Sports Complex - 4501 S. Himes Ave

MacFarlane Park - 1700 N. MacDill Ave. (near the basketball courts – turn onto Main St. from MacDill Ave)

Al Barnes Park - 2902 N. 32nd St.

New Tampa Community Center - 17302 Commerce Park Blvd.

The city is also opening a location strictly for businesses to pick-up bottled water and face coverings, which is at Al Lopez Park on North Himes. The pick-up time is also from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Before using water to drink, cook, make ice, or brush teeth, the city says residents should take one of these precautions to disinfect tap water to kill any bacteria or viruses that may have entered the water.

Bring the water to a rolling boil and hold it there for one minute. Aerate the boiled water by pouring it from one container to another, several times, to improve the "flat" taste left by boiling, then refrigerate for best results.

Use bleach if you cannot boil your water. Add eight drops (about 1/8th teaspoon) of bleach for one gallon of tap water, shake, then let stand for 30 minutes before drinking. Use food-grade containers and unscented common household bleach that has 5% to 6% active ingredients. If the water is cloudy, use 16 drops (about 1/4 teaspoon of bleach) instead of eight. There should be a slight chlorine odor.

Use water purification tablets or iodine sold at many sports and camping stores.

On Monday, a worker with the subcontractor, Archer Western Construction, struck the pipe while working at David L. Tippin Water Treatment Facility, the city's main plant near 30th Street and Sligh Avenue. It was a pivotal spot since it's where the city's water flows from the plant to homes and businesses.

The city said it's been conducting tests of its water by taking samples across the city to make sure they are free of any harmful pathogens. It's a process that can take anywhere between 48 to 72 hours.

"When we have two tests that pass for all those samples," said Brad Baird, infrastructure deputy administrator, "then we'll release everyone from the boil-water notice."

The city water department does not yet know how much water spilled out. According to officials, the subcontractor will have to pay for the gallons lost and the overtime accrued.

