Boiling and bottling: Tampa businesses and residents adapt after water main break

Shanya Turner spent the majority of her morning waiting for water at Tampa’s MacFarlane Park. She was one of many taking advantage of the free case of water the city was offering every household Tuesday morning, as a water main break continued to plague the city’s water supply.

“I don’t want anyone to have to go without water, I mean that’s literally terrible,” Turner said. “It’s the one thing we need.”

Betty McClendon, who lives downtown with her daughter, who is disabled, says the case will help, even with boiling water.

“I can, but for drinking, I prefer to drink bottled water, which I buy as-is, but now that I know I need more water, because I’m going to run out,” McClendon said.

It’s also a concern for businesses and restaurants.

Gas stations like Wawa had to close Monday after the water main break. For now, they’re using temporary water tankers to safely continue to serve customers with no impact to food and beverage service.

Busch Gardens also remains closed. A theme park spokesperson said, “Access to safe, clean water is essential for park operation and safety.”

The park says it’s using “safe alternative water resources, including well water, for all of our animal habitats at this time.”

As for Turner, her alternative water resource was the tap – she says if she can’t get bottled, she’ll take boiled.

“I usually drink the tap through a Brita filter, and I’ve got what’s left in my water bottle and everything else is contaminated,” Turner said. “So I guess I’m going to be boiling some water.”

Restaurants are temporarily adapting too. A rep from Columbia restaurant says they’re boiling all water used in their food preparation and serving bottled water and canned drinks, but no espresso or things like that at this time.

The free water locations continue Wednesday, pending supplies: