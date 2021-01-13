Bomb squad responds to St. Pete apartment explosion; building evacuated

article

A St. Pete apartment building has been evacuated following an explosion inside one of the units.

Police said officers responded to an explosion inside an apartment at Alta Mar at Broadwater, located at 3906 34th Terrace South shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said the explosion happened in Apartment B, and they evacuated the other 11 apartments in the building as a precaution until the cause of the explosion could be determined.

"Everyone inside the apartment left the scene after the explosion," the agency said. "Police are still working to determine whether anyone was injured."

The Tampa Bomb Squad has been called to the scene to clear it and make sure it is safe for residents to return.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.