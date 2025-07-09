Botched Botox session in Florida backyard med spa leaves woman with facial paralysis: Police

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of running an illegal med spa out of a shed in her backyard. A victim went to police after experiencing facial paralysis following a botched Botox injection. Rosa Mena, 50, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.



A Florida woman has been arrested after police say she was running a med spa in a shed in her Port St. Lucie backyard.

The backstory:

In May 2025, a woman went to the Port St. Lucie Police Department claiming she believed she was a victim of an unlicensed medical professional who was operating an illegal med spa out of a shed.

The victim told police she experienced facial paralysis after getting an injection in Rosa Mena’s makeshift med spa.

Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department

After Mena was confronted about the injuries, police say she refunded the $325 because the paralysis persisted.

Mena asked the victim to return so she could inject her again, but this time with vitamins to "reverse" the effects.

READ: High school teacher arrested for showing sexual content to students: HCSO

Since she was still experiencing paralysis, the victim said she asked to see Mena’s medical license and supporting certificates. However, according to PSLPD, Mena gave her a censored/altered certificate of phlebotomy.

Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department

The victim said she contacted the issuing agency and learned that it had expired in February 2024.

READ: Man convicted in animal cruelty case that inspired 'Dexter's Law' granted bond during appeal

Police say Mena also told the victim she was a doctor in the Dominican Republic.

While executing a search warrant, detectives found evidence to support the victim’s claims.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department

Some of the items found include medical beds, medications, vials, needles, fat sculpting machines, PRP injections, micro-needling equipment, laser hair removal equipment, laser lipo machines, massage equipment, facial equipment, injectable devices for fillers and Botox.

READ: Florida man convicted of killing teen protecting 5-year-old sister during home invasion heads to death row

Mena was charged with three counts of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, three counts of health safety-practicing medicine without an active license, one count of fraud-swindle obtain property under $20,000, one count of fraud-swindle obtain property $300 or more and one count of using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Courtesy: Port St. Lucie Police Department

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, PSLPD stated, "We want to remind the public to research the facility and individual prior to performing procedures. Additionally, in order to perform injectable procedures like Botox it needs to be performed by a licensed professional. Your safety is our priority!"