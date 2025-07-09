High school teacher arrested for showing sexual content to students: HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies say Anthony Jenkins, 38, showed sexual content to four underage students at Armwood High School. Detectives also found images of bestiality and child pornography on Jenkins' phone during the investigation, according to HCSO. Jenkins has been suspended since the investigation began in April and now faces a dozen charges.



A teacher at Armwood High School faces charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he showed sexual content to four underage students while also possessing child pornography and bestiality on his phone.

The backstory:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into Anthony Jenkins, 38, began on April 9, 2025, with an anonymous tip saying Jenkins showed pictures and videos of himself engaging in sexual acts to the students.

According to investigators, the four minors had previously been students in Jenkins' class.

HCSO says detectives also found images of bestiality and child pornography on Jenkins' phone during the investigation.

Jenkins has been suspended since the investigation began and was arrested on Monday, July 7, according to the sheriff's office.

What they're saying:

"No child should ever have to carry the weight of this kind of trauma, especially at the hands of someone they were taught to trust," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement released Wednesday. "Thanks to the bravery of the victims and the hard work of our detectives, he is now behind bars."

What's next:

Jenkins faces the following charges:

Film, distribute, or possess image of video or sexual activity with an animal (3 counts)

Possession of child pornography (2 counts)

Sell or distribute obscene material to a minor (7 counts)