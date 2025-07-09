Man convicted in animal cruelty case that inspired 'Dexter's Law' could get out of jail on bond

The Brief Domingo Rodriguez is asking a Pinellas County judge to let him bond out of jail while he appeals his conviction. A jury found him guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful disposal of bodies of dead animals. The case inspired Florida lawmakers to pass "Dexter's Law."



A Pinellas County judge could decide Wednesday whether the man convicted of killing and dumping a rescue dog days after adopting him will be allowed out of jail while he appeals his conviction.

Conviction of Domingo Rodriguez

The backstory:

Domingo Rodriguez adopted a 4-year-old bulldog mix, Dexter, from Pinellas County Animal Services in May 2024. Four days later, deputies found the dog decapitated in a plastic bag floating in the mangroves of East Beach in Fort De Soto.

Pictured: Dexter.

In February 2025, a jury found Rodriguez guilty of aggravated cruelty to animals and unlawful disposal of bodies of dead animals.

He's currently serving a sentence of one year and 60 days in jail.

In May, Rodriguez's attorney filed a motion for bond, saying they're appealing the case while arguing that Rodriguez has no prior criminal history. The judge heard arguments at a bond hearing last month.

Pictured: Domingo Rodriguez in a Pinellas County courtroom.

Case inspired Dexter's Law

Dig deeper:

The case outraged animal activists and led Florida lawmakers to pass Dexter's Law, which increases punishment for especially heinous animal cruelty cases, and establishes an offender database on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's website.

Those on the registry will be banned from owning, living with or working with an animal.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Dexter's Law in May.

RELATED: Gov. DeSantis signs Dexter's Law, Trooper's Law targeting animal abuse

What's next:

Wednesday's court hearing is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.