Boy dies after being hit while riding skateboard in Spring Hill

A 12-year-old boy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a truck Tuesday has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the boy was riding a skateboard in a driveway and then entered the roadway in front of an oncoming pickup truck. It happened on Norvell Road, east of Ludlow Lane, just before 6:30 p.m. Dec. 15.

The boy had to be airlifted to the hospital. He died the next day, FHP said.

No charges had been filed against the 31-year-old man who was driving.