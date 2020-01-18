Boy who lost hands and legs to meningitis receives R2D2-inspired bionic arm 

An 11-year-old quadruple amputee recently received a specially customized prosthetic arm with help from UK-based robotics company Open Bionics.

Kye Vincent is a huge Star Wars fan who contracted meningococcal septicaemia C when he was eight years old.

While doctors managed to save his life, they had to amputate his lower legs, right hand and part of his left hand.

Vincent’s mother said he always wanted to be the bionic boy and they started fundraising.

“Seeing Kye with a hand again was very, very emotional,” Cheryl Vincent said. “I was full of pride, I could burst. I was so happy for him. From a very young age, he’s always loved Star Wars. And to have it on a prosthetic arm, it shows what he’s into.”

According to Open Bionics, the ‘Hero Arm,’ is the world’s first 3D-printed multi-grip bionic arm for children and adults with upper limb differences and the R2-D2 covers for it will be available on March 1.