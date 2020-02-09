Bradenton man charged with DUI manslaughter after fatal accident on I-75

article

A 32-year-old Bradenton man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after rear-ending a JEEP SUV on I-75 Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Alberto Vigo hit Shawna Smith's SUV while traveling north on I-75 near Big Bend Road. Smith was ejected after the SUV entered the grass shoulder and overturned.

Man arrested after fatal DUI hit-and-run on I-75 (Florida Highway Patrol)



Following the crash, FHP said Vigo continued northbound approximately three miles before the vehicle became disabled and he fled on foot.

Law enforcement located Vigo a short time later and arrested him for DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash involving a death, and driving while license suspended, involving a death.