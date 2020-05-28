Bradenton police arrest 18-year-old female on second-degree murder charges

Bradenton police arrested 18-year-old Kashell Brianna Watson on Thursday after they say she shot and killed a 28-year-old man.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of 12th Ave. W. around 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found James Michael Singleton with gunshot injuries.

Singleton was taken to the hospital where he died.

The investigation is ongoing.