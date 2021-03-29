Bradenton police investigate shooting death of 38-year-old

Bradenton police detectives said a 38-year-old man was shot and killed over the weekend.

The shooting occurred around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of 5th Street West. When officers arrived, they said they found the victim, Julio A. Reyes, with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later passed away.

A juvenile suspect was identified, but police have not publicly provided that information. They also have not said how the suspect and victim may know each other. Detectives said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Andres Perez at (941) 932-9322.

