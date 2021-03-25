Bradenton police investigating officer-involved shooting

article

Bradenton police said a suspect was injured following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of 14th Street West and the male suspect was taken to the hospital, officials said. According to a tweet by the Bradenton Police Department, "officers are okay."

According to the agency, an employee at Blue Boy Motel, located at 1839 Tamiami Trail, contacted police to report trespassing on the property. The report said the individual had a knife.

Three officers responded to the call, police said. The officer involved in the shooting is a 10-year veteran who was taken to a nearby hospital for undisclosed injuries.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Police have closed the area during the investigation. They said there is no danger to the public, but are asking people to avoid the area.

Check back for updates.

