Bradenton police K9 bitten by snake during search-and-rescue training

article

A K9 with the Bradenton Police Department is recovering after officials say she was recently bitten by a snake.

According to a social media post by the agency, a K9 named Liberty was taking part in search-and-rescue training in Tallahassee when the attack occurred.

Police say Liberty was bitten on her paw by a cottonmouth or water moccasin.

READ: Tampa doctor trains protection dogs for law enforcement

Two puncture wounds show where the snake bit K9 Liberty. Image is courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

K9 Liberty received immediate medical attention and antivenom and is recovering with her partner Det. Moyett by her side, according to BPD.

WATCH: Sheriff's deputy barks like police K9 to trick teen suspects into surrendering

K9 Liberty's partner Det. Moyett gives the dog a kiss as she recovers form a snake bite. Image is courtesy of the Bradenton Police Department.

The agency added that Liberty is vaccinated against rattlesnake bites, but the vaccine doesn't protect against cottonmouths.