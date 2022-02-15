Bradenton street flooded after contractor drills through water pipe, city says

article

Bradenton city officials say all hands are on deck after a contractor working in the area hit a water line.

The incident shut down a busy intersection with water flooding the area of 59th Street West and 29th Avenue West. Police are diverting traffic through G.T. Bray Park.

City officials say residents in the area may experience low water pressure.

City of Bradenton is calling this a "water main problem." They say it is not a break. After the contractor incorrectly drilled into the pipe, it exploded and brought down the traffic light, officials said.