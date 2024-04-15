Brandon man crashes car after entering closed entrance ramp on Selmon Expressway: FHP

A 55-year-old Brandon man was hospitalized after entering a closed exit while headed in the wrong direction on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a 2017 Infiniti Q60s was headed east in the inside lane of the Express lanes on the Selmon Expressway just before 2:30 p.m. According to troopers, the driver left the lane he was in and entered the westbound entrance ramp near mile marker 14, which was closed at the time.

FHP says only the eastbound express is open as of Monday afternoon.

The driver lost control of his car which went through the first barrier arm and sideswiped the concrete divider wall, according to law enforcement.

Authorities say the car continued east with the driver not taking any actions to avoid crashing.

The Infiniti eventually hit the main barrier arm where it finally stopped, according to FHP.

Troopers say the driver had non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.

