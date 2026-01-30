Expand / Collapse search
Brandon man hospitalized after hitting truck in I-75 construction zone: FHP

By
Published  January 30, 2026 5:37pm EST
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • A Brandon man was hospitalized after troopers say he crashed into a truck in a construction zone on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • Troopers say a man was traveling northbound on I-75 in Tampa when he drove into a work zone and hit an unoccupied truck parked in the construction area.
    • The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. No other injuries were reported, FHP said.

TAMPA, Fla. - A 44-year-old Brandon man was seriously injured Thursday night after crashing his SUV into a truck in a construction zone on Interstate 75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the crash happened in Tampa around 10:50 p.m. near mile marker 263 of I-75. 

A man was traveling northbound in an SUV when he drove into a work zone and hit an unoccupied truck parked in the construction area, according to FHP.

Officials say the driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. 

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Investigators are working to find out what caused the man to enter the construction zone.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

