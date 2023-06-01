PCSO: Brandon man killed after truck flips in Polk County

A Brandon man was killed in a crash north of Lake Alfred in Polk County Wednesday night, according to deputies.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they responded to the scene of the fatal crash around 9:04 p.m. alongside Polk County Fire and Rescue.

Investigators say 22-year-old Aryan Afdjeinia was driving north on Old Grade Road, just north of I-4 when his pickup truck hit the concrete construction barriers on the east side of the road.

According to investigators, the truck flipped over onto the passenger side and collided with the barriers on the west side of the road.

Officials say Afdjeinia was partially thrown from his truck and found dead when deputies arrived.

Afdjeinia’s 20-year-old passenger, who is also from Brandon, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but she was treated and released.

Deputies say it was raining at the time of the crash, but the cause is still being investigated.