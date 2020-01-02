Brandon Regional Hospital welcomes its first baby of 2020

article

Little Amir Hayes is the first baby to make its way into the world at Brandon Regional Hospital in 2020, hospital staff said.

According to the hospital, he was born at 2:14 a.m. on Jan. 1, weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces.

According to the hospital, Amir arrived wide-eyed and hungry and is the first child for his mother, Ashley Hayes.

Staff said he enjoyed being held by family and friends that were visiting his mother following his birth.