Brandon road rage shooting suspect appears in Hillsborough County court

The Brief 21-year-old Aiden Richards will remain in jail without bond until her next hearing on Tuesday, June 17. Gunfire was exchanged on Brandon Boulevard after HCSO says Richards pulled out a gun following a road rage altercation. FHP says you should avoid eye contact and get away from road rage drivers immediately.



Shots fired on a busy Hillsborough County roadway could have turned out much worse. Several gunshots were exchanged during a road rage incident in Brandon.

What we know:

Around 2:15 on Thursday afternoon, a driver’s dash camera captured road rage at the intersection of South Hilltop Road and West Brandon Boulevard. After a liquid was poured on a blue Hyundai, a pop could be heard. Seconds later, as the light turns green, a barrage of gunfire rings out.

Hillsborough County Deputies said the altercation escalated with 21-year-old Aiden Richards pulling out a gun and firing. Deputies said the driver of the other vehicle shot back, hitting Richards and the vehicle she was in.

Courtesy: Hillsborough Circuit Court

"Ms. Richards, you are charged with two counts of shooting at or within a vehicle, two counts of attempted murder in the second-degree with a firearm discharge, and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon," said Hillsborough County Judge Logan Murphy.

Richards walked with a limp as she appeared in court Friday afternoon.

Drivers in Brandon said road rage is becoming all too common.

"This area is so busy with traffic it’s not really shocking. People it’s hot out and between that and everything, unfortunately it seems more normal than it should be," said Jenny Shields.

Shields said she tries to avoid frustrating other drivers, but it can still happen.

"I just try to avoid confrontation and maybe do a slight wave that’s obviously not aggressive, but I just keep going or go down another street if I feel like somebody is being aggressive, but I don’t engage," she said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Shields' advice is right.

"You want to create distance from the aggravated driver and try to get away. First, don’t make eye contact. Get away from the driver immediately. Don’t make hand gestures at them or stay away from them at all costs. Pull over on the shoulder if you can safely or call FHP," said Trooper Andrew Schmidt.

Confrontations like this by law enforcement continue to occur.

"Everybody gets upset with that, especially with traffic in Florida it’s so busy. You just need to stay behind, stay away and be vigilant of your surroundings," said Schmidt.

The Source: Information was gathered by FOX 13’s Kimberly Kuizon through the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsborough Courts and asking FHP for tips for drivers.

