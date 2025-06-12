Video: Brandon road rage shootout lands woman in jail

The Brief A road rage incident led to shots being fired on Thursday afternoon, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives said Aiden Richards, 21, shot at another driver who returned fire. Richards was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder in the second degree and shooting at a vehicle.



Gunfire erupted on Thursday afternoon when deputies say a woman began shooting at another driver who returned fire during a road rage incident on Thursday afternoon.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the intersection of South Hilltop Road and West Brandon Boulevard in Brandon, following reports of a shooting between two vehicles shortly before 2:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found Aiden Richards, 21, with a gunshot wound, and the other involved party.

Richards was taken to an area hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to her lower body.

According to detectives, both parties had stopped at a red light and were involved in an altercation.

Deputies said Richards fired a gun at the other vehicle, striking it numerous times. The driver of the other vehicle pulled out a gun and returned fire, striking Richards.

Richards was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder in the second degree and shooting at a vehicle.

What they're saying:

"This kind of behavior is dangerous, irresponsible, and could have easily ended in tragedy," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Using a firearm because you’re angry behind the wheel is beyond unacceptable. We will not allow this kind of chaos on our roadways, and those who choose violence will face serious consequences."

