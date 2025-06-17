Brandon road rage suspect expected in court for bond hearing Tuesday

The Brief Aiden Richards, 21, is accused of firing shots at another driver in a road rage incident in Brandon last week. Hillsborough County deputies say the other driver fired back, hitting Richards. Richards is due in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing.



The woman accused of firing shots at another driver in a road rage incident in Brandon should find out Tuesday whether she'll be allowed out of jail before she stands trial.

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting between two vehicles last Thursday afternoon at the intersection of South Hilltop Rd. and West Brandon Blvd.

Video released by the sheriff's office shows liquid being poured on a blue Hyundai, followed by a popping sound. Seconds later, as the light turned green, shots were fired.

Deputies said Aiden Richards, 21, opened fire and the other driver shot back, hitting Richards.

Richards went to the hospital for treatment of lower body injuries, then was booked into jail and made her first court appearance last Friday.

The judge ordered her held without bond until her pretrial detention hearing on Tuesday.

What's next:

Richards faces the following charges:

Attempted second-degree murder (two counts)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (two counts)

Shooting at, within or into a vehicle (two counts)

Tuesday's hearing is set for 9 a.m. in Tampa.

