Brawl at Winter Haven youth baseball game ends with 3 arrests: police

A youth baseball umpire was hospitalized, and three others were arrested after a fight broke out at a game in Winter Haven on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the Chain of Lakes Complex Baseball Fields at about 6:20 p.m. and they say the incident began after the victim, a 21-year-old umpire, gave a warning to one of the team’s coaches.

That’s when the dad of one of the players became irritated and started punching the umpire’s dad, who was watching the game in the stands.

The fight was all caught on video.

The umpire left the field to try and stop the fight, but that’s when he was punched by the coach. A player also joined the fight by kicking the umpire while he was down.

What they're saying:

"There is absolutely no room for parents to ruin what should be a great showcase of sports talent during these tournaments," said Winter Haven Police Chief Vance Monroe. "The talent of players should be in the spotlight — not the actions of these instigators."

The umpire was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

Marcos Aballi, Yosmany Fernandez and the 17-year-old player were charged with battery on a sports official during an event. The two adults were taken to the Polk County Jail.

Police say that this isn’t the first negative encounter between Fernandez and the umpire.