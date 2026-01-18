Man driving 95 mph with headlights off gets prison for deadly DUI crash in North Port, state attorney says

The Brief A man was sentenced to nine years in prison after being convicted in a 2021 DUI crash that took the life of a motorcyclist in North Port, according to the state attorney's office. Prosecutors say Zachary Richards, 38, was drinking at a bar for several hours before driving his work van on U.S. Highway 41 at over 95 mph with no headlights on. Richards crashed and killed a motorcyclist – who had also been drinking — near Palm Harbor Drive.



A man convicted in a 2021 DUI crash that left a motorcyclist dead in North Port will spend nearly a decade in prison, according to the state attorney’s office.

What we know:

Prosecutors say on March 30, 2021, Zachary Richards, 38, was drinking at Linksters Tap Room for nearly seven hours before deciding to get behind the wheel of his work van.

Richards began traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 41 at speeds of over 95 mph in his vehicle with no headlights on, the state attorney’s office said.

At the same time, a motorcyclist – who had also been drinking – was traveling southbound with a passenger on U.S. 41, according to prosecutors.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the motorcycle turned onto Palm Harbor Drive near their neighborhood and was hit by Richards’ van.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash, and the passenger was critically injured after they were both separated from the motorcycle, according to investigators.

Nearly five hours after the crash, Richards’ blood alcohol level measured .173, more than twice Florida’s legal limit. The motorcyclist’s blood alcohol level was .176. Authorities said neither Richards nor the victim had any prior criminal history.

On Friday, Richards pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious bodily injury and DUI property damage. His nine-year prison sentence will be followed by six years of probation.

What we don't know:

The state attorney's office did not give the identities of the motorcyclist and passenger.

What they're saying:

"That evening, two hard-working and well-respected family men each made the terrible decision to drink and drive. One will pay for his decision by being away from his family for nearly a decade in prison. The other paid with his life," Assistant State Attorney Greiner, the lead prosecutor in the case, said.