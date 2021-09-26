Brian Laundrie search scaled back, North Port Police say

The search for Brian Laundrie in the 25,000 acres of Carlton Reserve, was scaled back Sunday to only air support, according to the North Port Police Department.

The FBI visited the Laundrie’s home Sunday afternoon. The family’s attorney Steven Bertolini, told Fox 13 via text message: "The FBI requested some personal items belonging to Brian Laundrie to assist them with DNA matching. Brian’s parents provided them with what they could."

This investigation has put a bright spotlight on the neighborhood where the Laundrie family lives. The street is packed with vans, cars, law enforcement, and pedestrians. Neighbors say they are not used to all of the commotion.

"Never in this town, ever, nothing, that has brought so many people and agencies, law enforcement," said Jane Kornburger, who has lived nearby for 40 years.

The North Port Police Department did not give any additional information on the search efforts for Brian Laundrie for the upcoming week.

