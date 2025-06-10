Brooksville man arrested for possessing child porn: HCSO

The Brief A Brooksville man has been arrested for possessing child porn, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say that a social media account owned by 46-year-old John Kennedy contained the child sexual abuse material. Several other electronic devices were taken from Kennedy's house and are being processed.



A Brooksville man is in custody after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office says they learned that he was in possession of child porn.

Investigators say that a social media account owned by 46-year-old John Kennedy contained the child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

HCSO says that several other electronic devices were taken from Kennedy's house and are being processed.

During an interview, Kennedy confirmed that he owns the phone number associated with the social media account which contained the CSAM.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office provided this statement condemning people who think they can get away with child exploitation:

What they're saying:

Sheriff Al Nienhuis has a zero tolerance for possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. Any and all tips are, and will be, meticulously investigated, no stone will be left unturned. Any person who possesses material of this nature will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Possession of child pornography (6 counts)

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

The investigation is ongoing and more charges could be added.

What you can do:

If you have information on this case, you are being asked to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers.

HCSO says you will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

