Former police officer arrested for DUI after nearly striking Polk County deputy’s vehicle: PCSO

The Brief A former Connecticut police officer has been arrested for DUI in Polk County. Investigators said Michael Dimeglio, 42, nearly crashed into a patrol vehicle on Saturday night. Dimeglio told deputies that he was a police officer for the city of Norwalk, Connecticut for nine years and was terminated in 2020 for misconduct.



A former Connecticut police officer who was terminated for misconduct in 2020 has been arrested in Polk County for DUI after deputies say he nearly crashed into a deputy’s patrol vehicle.

The backstory:

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Dimeglio, 42, was seen drifting through lanes before veering into oncoming traffic on Socrum Loop Road North in Lakeland late Saturday night. Deputies said he then swerved back into his lane and into the path of a PCSO deputy, forcing the deputy to brake suddenly to avoid a collision.

Deputies said they tried to pull him over several times near Publix before he finally stopped.

Upon contact, deputies said he had bloodshot, watery eyes and detected the smell of alcohol on his breath.

READ: Man tries to pay for sex at Florida club, calls 911 to complain about not receiving 'services:' PCSO

According to PCSO, when asked for his driver’s license, Dimeglio began patting his pockets and then looked up without saying anything.

Michael Dimeglio mugshot courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office

The second time deputies asked him for his driver’s license, deputies said he reacted as if he had forgotten. He looked at his center console and looked up but failed to respond again. After being asked for the third time, deputies said he claimed the license was in the trunk.

Deputies said Dimeglio was unsteady, slurring his speech and had dilated pupils when he got out of his vehicle, which he leaned on for support.

READ: Tampa City Councilwoman Gwendolyn Henderson dies at 60

According to PCSO, Dimeglio admitted he was returning from the beach and that he had consumed alcohol while he was there. Deputies said he had a BAC of .168, more than twice the legal limit.

Dimeglio told deputies that he was a police officer for the city of Norwalk, Connecticut for nine years and was terminated in 2020 for misconduct.

He was charged with DUI.

What they're saying:

"This reckless behavior puts lives in danger, and it's especially disappointing coming from someone who once wore a badge," stated Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. "Law enforcement officers are held to a higher standard, and this former officer made a choice that could have cost lives."

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: