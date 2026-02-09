Brush fire breaks out near Lazy Days RV Center as firefighters battle blaze in Lithia: HCFR

article

The Brief Crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue battled two brush fires on Monday afternoon, including one that destroyed an RV in Lithia and another that threatened LazyDays RV Center. The fires have been contained. No injuries were reported in either fire.



What we know:

According to HCFR, calls about a brush fire in Lithia near 1823 Welcome Road began coming in shortly before 1:20 p.m.

The brush fire reportedly destroyed an RV and an abandoned mobile home.

Firefighters who contained the fire said it was about five acres.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

Dig deeper:

While crews were fighting the fire in Lithia, a second brush fire was reported in Seffner.

Shortly before 2:20 p.m., several people called 911 reporting a large brush fire near 11318 E. Sligh Avenue.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

A total of 24 units ended up going to the scene as initial assets focused on protecting nearby homes and assets at the Lazydays RV Center.

Crews then worked on containing the expansive brush fire, which took about two hours to get under control.

No injuries were reported in either fire.