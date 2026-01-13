BTS announces global tour with back-to-back shows in Tampa

The Brief K-pop group BTS has announced that they will be performing at Raymond James Stadium on April 25 and 26. It's all part of the music group's 70+ date tour across the globe and Tampa will be their first stop in North America.



The popular K-pop group BTS has announced back-to-back performances at Raymond James Stadium in April.

It's all part of the music group's 70+ date tour across the globe and Tampa will be their first stop in North America.

The highly anticipated tour features a 360-degree, in-the-round stage design, allowing the immersive setup to give concert-goers a centralized viewing experience.

Timeline:

BTS will perform on April 25 and 26 and tickets will be available to purchase starting Jan. 22 via Army membership presale, with select dates on presale Jan. 23. Remaining tickets will be available on Jan. 24.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JULY 13: Headliner j-hope performs on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Berlin on July 13, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pedro Becerra/Redferns)

Globally, BTS will make stops in big cities such as Mexico City, Las Vegas, London, Paris, East Rutherford, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

READ: Bruno Mars is bringing 'The Romantic Tour' to Tampa in September: Here's how you can get tickets

The backstory:

These shows will be the group's first headline performances as a group since their 2021-2022 "Permission to Dance on Stage" tour, which spanned 12 shows across Seoul, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

For more information on ticket sales and concert dates, click here.