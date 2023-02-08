Bucs, Tom Brady fans rally for private screening of '80 for Brady'

article

A big group of Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans rented out a movie theater to watch the new movie "80 for Brady," featuring recently retired quarterback Tom Brady.

Typically, Bucs and Brady fans are packing out tailgates ahead of big games at Raymond James Stadium. Wednesday evening, though, it was a private screening a bunch of the fans packed in for.

RELATED: Tom Brady announces he is retiring 'for good' after 23 seasons in NFL

"We’re not 80, but we're definitely ‘Team Brady,’" said Brady fan, Janie Palmeri.

Nearly 50 of the Urbanski Bucs Tailgate crew are celebrating Brady's time in the Tampa Bay area heading to the movies to take in Brady's latest work "80 for Brady." The film follows four friends who make it their lifelong mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet the NFL star.

MORE: From Tampa Bay to 'Champa' Bay: How Tom Brady forever changed sports in Florida

"We're all going to be cheering on the Bucs and thinking about our great experience with Tom Brady," said Bucs fan, Cindy Larsen.

Jane Eaton is a flight attendant for the Bucs. Behind the scenes, she gives Brady two thumbs up.

"When I was able to see him on the plane, I can’t tell secrets, but he was nothing but focused. I mean that’s all he did was watch game tape; he was downright focused," Eaton said.

READ: Sand where Tom Brady announced retirement up for bid on eBay, could sell for over $100,000

For these super fans Brady's recent retirement from football is bittersweet, but they say his legacy will live on in Tampa for decades to come.

"As a town, we're heartbroken he's not with us, he brought such intensity, he brought to the town, we'll never forget that boat parade. That was one of the best moments in Tampa Bay," Larsen said.