Bull rider returns to Palmetto event after injury that nearly ended his life: 'I give it up to God'

The Brief One year ago, at the Conley Invitational Bull Riding event, Zach Naegele's neck was sliced open after a bull's horn slipped under his helmet. Four months after his life-threatening injury, Naegele, who is from Louisiana, got back on a bull. He said one of the hardest parts of his recovery was losing feeling and use for several months on the right side of his face.



It was an injury that could have ended Zach Naegele's bull-riding career — and his life.

A year ago, the horn of a bull sliced open the Louisiana bull rider's neck as he competed in the Conley Invitational Bull Riding event in Palmetto. But, he didn't let the freak accident stop him.

Instead, it's given him the drive to continue and to achieve his dreams. He'll be back on a bull in front of an audience at the Manatee County Fairgrounds — the same place he was injured.

The backstory:

Naegele has prepared physically and mentally for his moment back in the arena for the Conley Invitational Bull Riding event.

"I just got a good feeling about tonight, and I give it up to God. That’s all I can do. Just believe in myself, believe in the draw and go at it," he said.

He had a lot of faith in God, especially after he began the fight for his life moments after the gate opened last year in the same spot. Seconds into his ride, the bull's horn he was riding on slipped under his helmet and nicked his jugular.

Crews with Manatee County Search and Rescue worked to apply pressure as Naegele was rushed to the hospital. He underwent surgery to save his life and returned home to Louisiana a few days later.

"The last year has basically been trying to regroup and regain my confidence from the injury and all," he said.

Naegele got back on a bull four months after his injury, but he said regaining use and feeling on the right side of his face was the biggest challenge.

"Coming back to bull riding and getting close to God helped me out tremendously with that. I just got content with it and one day it started twitching and once I seen the lip twitch, I knew I could get back into it," he said.

What they're saying:

Naegele said despite everything he's been through, there's no other place he'd rather be than in the arena and doing what he loves.

"I tell everybody you never want to be 80 years old sitting in bed and saying, ‘I wish I would have’ or ‘I wish I wouldn’t have quit.’ Regret sticks around a lot longer than if you did do it and fail, hey that’s alright with me," he said.

Naegele had a moment to meet with the paramedic from Manatee County Search and Rescue who rushed to his side.

"I'm very thankful that man saved my life. He saved my life. Very, very thankful for that, because if it wasn’t for them guys that night, I wouldn’t be here tonight," he said.

Max Pollock was the one who applied pressure immediately after the accident happened.

"Everything that went so wrong really ended up going right with the best possible outcome. I had a good feeling that he would be back, and I’m really grateful that he is back," he said.

Every day, Naegele counts his blessings for 'living the dream' and being able to continue on.

"Things in bull ride happen instantly, and you never know what can happen. You always have that thought, but it’s in the back of your mind. You never think about it," he said.

What's next:

You can see Naegele on Friday, February 6 and Saturday, February 7 at 7 p.m. at the Manatee Fairgrounds. Tickets for the Conley Invitational Bull Riding event are on sale here.

Naegele said while he did have a few months of downtime, he created his own clothing line for bull riders called LTD - "Living the Dream."