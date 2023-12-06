Burglar hospitalized after being shot by victim at Auburndale gas station: Police

article

A burglar was shot on Sunday night at an Auburndale 7-Eleven after reaching into a man's car, according to police.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Auburndale Police Department says officers responded to a 7-Eleven gas station located at 420 Magnolia Avenue after receiving a call about a shooting.

As officers were headed to the scene, they say they received a separate call about a person who had been shot at the Best Western Hotel located at 1008 Highway 92 West in Auburndale.

According to officials, when they arrived at the hotel, they found a Hispanic man lying in the parking lot. Police say the man had a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was responsive to law enforcement and Polk County Fire Rescue was called to help the man, according to the police department.

Officials later identified the man as 36-year-old Juan Jose Martinez.

Officers say Martinez was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred at the 7-Eleven gas station on Magnolia Avenue. Police say they found the shooter and several eyewitnesses when they arrived at the gas station.

Surveillance video at the 7-Eleven captured what happened and showed that the shooting was in self-defense, according to authorities. Police say eyewitness testimony also confirmed what happened after the incident.

Officials say the cause of the shooting is unknown since the victim and Martinez do not know each other.

Investigators say Martinez, who is from San Marcos, Texas, reached into the car the victim was sitting in and hit the man in the face.

According to police, the victim protected himself by firing one round from a handgun, which struck Martinez's abdomen.

"Due to unknown threats that may follow from Martinez, the victim was placed in a well found fear for his life," said the Auburndale Police Department in a news release.

The police department says Martinez was charged with burglary with battery, a first-degree felony. Martinez will be taken to the Polk County Jail after being released from the hospital, according to authorities.

Officials have not released the name of the victim due to Marsy's Law.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Adair at (863) 965-5555. To remain anonymous, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-400-TIPS (8477).