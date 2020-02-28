Burning vehicle atop Sunshine Skyway Bridge blocks traffic

article

A car fire near the top of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge is blocking traffic heading from Manatee to Pinellas County.

The view from FDOT cameras shows fire crews on the scene, dousing the flames. Earlier, black smoke was pouring from the blaze, which was near the top of the hump on the northbound side.

All northbound lanes are currently blocked.

Southbound traffic was stopped earlier, but is flowing again.

There was no immediate word of any injuries.