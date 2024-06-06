Busch Gardens employee accused of sexually battering child: 'Deeply disturbing'

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for more victims to come forward after it says a Busch Gardens employee sexually battered an 8-year-old child.

Investigators say Douglas McGee, 34, gave the victim a cell phone and sent inappropriate messages to the child.

According to HCSO, McGee admitted to inappropriate text messages, touching, and sexual battery.

Deputies say McGee was a part-time park quality supervisor in Stanleyville at Busch Gardens at the time of the incident and arrest. He has been employed with Busch Gardens since December 2021.

McGee was a family friend and supervised a relative of the victim at Busch Gardens, according to HCSO.

Douglas McGee mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

"Preying upon an innocent child and exploiting their vulnerability is deeply disturbing. My heart goes out to this child who was victimized by such a reprehensible individual," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are committed to ensuring that individuals like this cannot victimize our children. We urge the community: if you or someone you know has been a victim of this man, please contact law enforcement."

McGee was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unlawful use of a two-way communications device, transmission of harmful material to a minor, sexual battery on a victim less than 12, and three counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a person under the age of 12.

Anyone with information on this case, or if someone believes they may have been a victim of McGee, is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

