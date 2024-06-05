2 women, 2 men now face charges in connection with Polk County missing man believed to be murdered

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Two women are now facing charges in connection to the disappearance of 21-year-old Ethan Fussell, who Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd believes was murdered.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Crystal Droweingo, 24, and Autumn Lee Thomas, 25, have been charged with making a false report to law enforcement officers and accessory after the fact of a capital felony in connection to the case.

Crystal Droweingo and Autumn Thomas mugshots courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The women are girlfriends of Talon Page and Adonai Moran-Rivera, who are already in jail on charges related to the Fussell case.

Ethan Fussell, 21, went missing on May 7 after his girlfriend dropped him off at a North Lakeland home on Driggers Road.

According to Judd, Fussell was staying at 1116 Driggers Road with Talon Page. Judd said they were such close friends that they referred to each other as brothers.

Last Friday afternoon, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office got evidence back from the lab that confirmed that the blood that was seized from the house at 1116 Driggers Road was Ethan Fussell’s blood.

PREVIOUS: Missing Polk County man believed to be dead as deputies arrest 2 suspects: Grady Judd

His body has not been found.

"We have every reason to believe at this point that Ethan Fussell is a victim of murder. We don’t know where he is at this time and place," Judd stated.

Judd said investigators found evidence at the home on Driggers Road that suggested people tried to clean up the crime scene.

"We know that there was an argument, according to witnesses, between Talon and Ethan, and we believe it was over either money or drugs," Judd explained.

According to the arrest affidavit, a search warrant was executed on the home where Fussell's blood was found in the living room, including on a couch, loveseat, and portions of the carpet. There was one section of the carpet that had been cut and removed and wasn't located.

A Bissell carpet cleaner in the laundry room also tested positive for Fussell's blood.

Pictured: Ethan Fussell. Image is courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

"There was a significant amount of blood there," Judd shared. "We know that there was a significant amount of drugs sold and used at Talon’s house on Driggers Road."

In court, a PCSO detective testified Page was the primary suspect in Fussell's murder.

"In the affidavit, there's a witness who indicates that the defendant made firsthand statements to them that he actually participated and would be the primary aggressor of the murder of the victim," said the detective.

The detective also testified that Page, before his arrest, was planning on leaving the country along with Rivera.

Pictured: Talon Page and Adonai Moran-Rivera. Images are courtesy of the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

They were both arrested on Sunday, June 2, at a home in Mulberry after a neighbor recognized them and called law enforcement.

Page and Rivera were both charged with accessory after the fact of a capital felony and destroying or tampering with evidence, but Judd said additional charges may be forthcoming.

Heartland Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts of Fussell's body and other arrests related to his murder.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter