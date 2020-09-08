Bystander pinned after car crashed into TECO power pole, officials say

article

Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a power pole in Tampa, pinning a bystander, first responders said.

The crash occurred Tuesday in the 700 block of Floribraska Avenue. According to Tampa Fire Rescue, the vehicle struck a TECO power pole, and a bystander was pinned between power lines and a fence.

Officials said TECO workers secured power, and the individual was taken to a hospital.

Fire rescue officials said the driver and passenger inside the vehicle were taken to Tampa General Hospital.

The conditions of all three individuals were not provided.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

