Cameron Herrin’s attorney evaluating options after judge upholds sentence in Bayshore street racing deaths

Cameron Herrin, a man convicted of hitting and killing a mother and her baby while street racing on Bayshore Boulevard when he was a teen, wants his sentence reduced.

In April 2021, Cameron Herrin was sentenced to 24 years in prison for the 2018 deaths.

His co-defendant, John Barrineau, cut a deal with prosecutors and pled guilty in exchange for six years in prison.

Herrin's attorney, John Fitzgibbons, called his client’s sentence excessive by the judge and this month he argued that to the Second District Court of Appeal,

"They are equally culpable and if they’re equally culpable then this sentence of 24 years versus six is excessive," argued Fitzgibbons.

But statewide prosecutor Jonathan Hurley argued Tampa judge Christopher Nash followed the law when handing down his sentence.

In May 2018, Jessica Raubenolt and her one-year-old daughter Lillia were killed on Bayshore Boulevard.

The mother and child were crossing the street when a Ford Mustang driven my Herrin plowed into them. Raubenolt died instantly and baby Lillia died a day later.

Hurley said Herrin was racing Barrineau.

"There’s no question they were racing. There’s no question they were alternating positions on who’s ahead and so forth," said Hurley.

Fitzgibbons left the court with one personal thought as he wrapped up.

"I’ve been privileged to practice this profession that I love for over 45 years this is the case that keeps me awake at night and always will," said as his voice quivered.

After hearing oral arguments two weeks ago, the appeal court recently upheld Judge Nash's sentence.

Fitzgibbons told Fox 13, the ruling is disappointing, but he is currently evaluating the options they have.