Captured Sarasota fugitive headed to prison after pleading guilty to murder ahead of 'Stand Your Ground' trial

A Florida fugitive who was captured in Mississippi after being on the run for one month has pleaded guilty to killing a Sarasota man and will spend the next three decades behind bars.

According to the Sarasota Police Department, Johnny Evans, 23, shot and killed a man outside of Moore's Grocery, located at 1993 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way, Sarasota on January 6, 2022.

According to officers, Evans shot the victim twice and then fled in his father's 1997 Toyota Camry. Police say Evans then fled to Mississippi in a rental car and evaded capture for about one month.

He was eventually arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service on February 5, 2022.

Police say Evans had a ‘Stand Your Ground’ hearing on July 14, 2023, and a jury trial was supposed to begin on Monday, but while in court Evans pleaded guilty to murder.

He was sentenced to 35 years in prison.