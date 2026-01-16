Capybara fans meet residents of future habitat CapyCove

The Brief CapyCove is a planned 1,700-square-foot outdoor facility for capybaras in St. Petersburg. Three featured capybara residents are meeting the public at various Kahwa Coffee locations. The estimated opening date is in June.



The world's largest rodents seem to be popping up all over Tampa Bay, but like many other capybaras, the trio with CapyCove, seem to be welcomed by most.

The backstory:

CapyCove is set to be a 1,700-square-foot outdoor capybara experience in St. Petersburg, opening in June. The semiaquatic animals will be around a lagoon, grotto and waterfalls.

"Guests will be able to interact with the capybaras, watch them in their natural environment outside," CapyCove owner Brianna Holzerland said. "We wanted everyone to see them as if they were in the wild."

Since the experience is still in its planning and developmental stage, Holzerland decided to expose three feature residents to the public through smaller meet and greets at various Kahwa Coffee locations.

"This is not only great for them, but great for the capybaras because they love socializing. They love people," Holzerland said.

Dig deeper:

The small-scale experiences cost $40. Guests are able to sit with capybaras, pet them and feed them lettuce. Guests just need to be prepared to get a little dirty, especially by lettuce juice. Proceeds go to funding CapyCove.

What they're saying:

"I sat down, and I was immediately engulfed with capybara love. It was a dream come true," capybara fan Kas Dean said. "Probably the best day of my life, not even exaggerating. They're so cute."

Dean has been a lifelong capybara fan. She'd only seen them from a distance and watched videos online before participating in a meet and greet.

"There were some things I didn't know about them. I didn't know they made any noises," Dean said. "They kind of remind me of guinea pigs, and they're also extremely mischievous."

What's next:

Various meet and greets are available Monday through Saturday at Kahwa Coffees.

For more information, click here.