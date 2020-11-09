Car crashes into Chase bank in Clearwater

article

Fire rescue responded to a Clearwater bank Monday afternoon after a car crashed through the front door and into the lobby.

Clearwater Fire Rescue said the accident happened at the Chase bank, located at 2471 State Road 580.

Two women, ages 51 and 29, were inside the red Hyundai sedan when it plowed into the building.

Officials said the cause of the accident appeared to be the driver hitting the wrong pedal.

"Luckily there were only minor injuries reported," fire rescue said.