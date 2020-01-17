Car crashing into St. Petersburg home caught on surveillance video

Surveillance video shows the moment a vehicle crashed into a home on 19th Ave. N. in St. Petersburg.

"My wife and I were sitting here just having supper," recalled the homeowner, who did not want to be named.

Video shows the vehicle, which police say had just taken off from a traffic stop about a half-mile away, shows the approaching car. The squeal of the tires becomes louder as it careens toward the home.

It hops the plows into the front of the house.

PREVIOUS: Car crashes into St. Pete home after fleeing traffic stop

"Realizing we were on a T to a dead-end street, the thought crossed my mind for a second," the homeowner said. "You could almost feel it in your chest, the severity of the impact."

Advertisement

The video shows the driver and passenger escaping from the car and running off.

"I immediately ran out the door, thinking, ‘Am I going to have to help somebody out of a car?’" he said.

Police say the car had drugs in it.

As it was being towed away, police were rounding up the suspects, Joshua Ashley and Terrell Jackson, who now face multiple charges.

"If they had gone straight and not made any sort of turn, it would have gone right into our master bedroom," said the homeowner. "That corner is usually full of toys. My great-nephews come over here and this is the room we have them play in."

The home is now boarded up and in need of repairs, which could take several months.

"I am still trying to wrap my head around it, to be honest with you. You just never know what the heck is going to happen sometimes. Things can happen so quickly and so suddenly," he said.

Both suspects have bonded out of jail.