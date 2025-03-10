Car knocked into concrete pole killing driver, man charged with DUI manslaughter: SSPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A Pinellas Park man has been charged with DUI manslaughter after St. Pete police say his Nissan Armada drifted into another lane while heading north on 34th Street and struck the side of a Honda Accord, causing it to go off the road and into a concrete pole.
The pole landed on top of the Honda and the driver, 28-year-old Arislenne Blanco, died at the scene, according to investigators.
The Nissan, driven by 33-year-old Kyle Hill, then went out of control and hit a tree in the median before flipping multiple times.
Hill and the unidentified passenger in the Honda were taken to Orlando Health Bayfront Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened near 17th Avenue North around 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Charges
Hill is facing several charges:
- Driving under the influence
- Manslaughter
- Vehicular homicide
- Violation of probation
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Pete Police Department.
