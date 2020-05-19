CareerSource Tampa Bay reopening offices Tuesday

article

People needing help finding employment can once again head to CareerSource Tampa Bay.

The office has been closed, but at 8 a.m. Tuesday, they will reopen to provide basic reemployment assistance and help with job search registrations. They said they will also provide access to the resource room which has computers and printers.

However, resource room capacity will be reduced and a one-hour time limit will be enforced.

The center is located at 9215 North Florida Avenue, Suite 101.

