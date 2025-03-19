Caregiver arrested for stealing from elderly woman: SLCSO

The Brief A caregiver was arrested for stealing from an elderly woman, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office. The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, 28-year-old Sarah Works, was the caregiver of the victim. A family member contacted authorities after noticing suspicious activity inside the victim's bank account.



A Port St. Lucie woman was arrested Wednesday morning after detectives say she took advantage of an elderly woman who she was caring for by gaining access to her financial information and her personal identification.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, 28-year-old Sarah Works, was the caregiver of the victim.

Courtesy: St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

A family member contacted authorities after noticing suspicious activity inside the victim's bank account.

Works has been charged with scheme to defraud, fraudulent use of credit cards and criminal use of personal identification.

What they're saying:

Sheriff Richard Del Toro says that he is committed to stopping those who take advantage of others for personal gain.

"Fraud and elder abuse are crimes that not only violate the law but also betray the trust of our most vulnerable citizens. We will continue to take a strong stance against those who exploit and harm others for personal gain," said Del Toro.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

