Carnival announces additional cruise cancellations, including 'Legend' which sets sail from Port Tampa Bay

In addition to suspending operations until May 11, Carnival Cruise Line said specific ships will not be setting sail for even longer.

On Monday, the company announced it will extend its suspension on sailings for all North American operations until May 11 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. By Wednesday, Carnival tacked on extra cancellations for the following sailings from specific homeports:

All Alaska sailings through and including June 30, 2020;

All San Francisco sailings through 2020;

All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including November 1, 2020;

All Carnival Legend sailings through and including October 30, 2020.

“We share our guests’ disappointment in this necessary action, as this group of sailings included a number of unique itineraries and the introduction of new ships, homeports and destinations to our network,” Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. “Our team has been hard at work making plans for these voyages for over a year and the strong response by our guests suggests tremendous enthusiasm for these offerings which we hope to bring back at the right time.”

The company said it is working with guests who have pre-booked, as well as their travel advisors. An online form to request a refund can be found by clicking here.

Carnival Legend remains docked in Tampa. Recently, the crew on board sent a creative message to residents in the downtown area -- and beyond. All they used was the ship's balcony lights to create the message, "We Will Be Back."