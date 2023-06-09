Carole Baskin says her appearance in 'Tiger King' led to Big Cat Public Safety Act

Carole Baskin says the show Tiger King and the fame that came with it was all worth it.

It's all led to the passage of the Big Cat Public Safety Act which bans "cub-petting" and the private ownership of big cats. A crucial deadline requiring current owners to register their pets is fast approaching.

Baskin has spent the last two decades on Capitol Hill hounding aides for meeting.

Once she became a household name, things changed. Lawmakers themselves started calling her back wanting to meet her. Those meetings eventually led to the passage of the bill.

Carole Baskin is basking in all the glory that’s come from Tiger King.

"It just feels like it was a necessary part of finally getting this bill to pass," Baskin shared.

Baskin says the positive outweighed the negative post Tiger King.

Back in December, President Biden signed the Big Cat Public Safety Act into law. It’s lead sponsor U.S. Representative Mike Quigley of Illinois and Congresswoman Kathy Castor were crucial in helping get the bi-partisan support it needed.

"This business can be very difficult and toxic, and you wonder if you can get anything done. But days like today remind me that every once in a while you can take a bow and celebrate and thank those who are responsible," U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley explained.

The law bans "cub-petting" and the private ownership of big cats.

Under the law, current owners can keep their pets, but they can’t buy or breed more. They’re also required to register them with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service no later than June 18th.

Big Cat Rescue will permanently close, so Baskin can focus on protecting big cats out in the wild.

"Tiger King swept the nation, but it also told a very important story that this illicit trade in big cats was dangerous, it was cruel, and it was time to pass a law to make sure that people were held accountable," U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said.

After months of working to get it passed, Castor, Quigley, and their aides got to see the big cats they’ve been helping by getting a personal tour of Big Cat Rescue on Friday by Baskin.

"This is so surreal. Every morning when I wake up, I think, oh my gosh, we are so close to being able to save these cats in the wild where they belong, because we've finally ended the biggest obstacle that we had to conservation," Baskin explained.

As for Big Cat Rescue, soon it will permanently close and their 39 cats will be sent to Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Arkansas where the Baskins will continue to pay for their care.

"We can pivot and start working on saving the cats in the wild. We'll take care of our cats there for as long as they live, but our work has always been to save these cats in the wild, and now we can do that," Baskin shared.

If they don't, they can face fines up to $20,000 and 5 years in prison. Ultimately, Baskin says that registry will be crucial so first responders and law enforcement know when responding to calls if there are any big cats they should know about.