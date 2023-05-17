Carrollwood Cultural Center bridging community, culture through variety of arts classes and events

Whether you want to learn pottery or dance, participate in Zumba or watch a play, there’s a place in Hillsborough County that has it all.

The Carrollwood Cultural Center offers a wide variety of programming for adults and youth, bringing the community together through the arts.

Its mission is to create culture through community and community through culture. They do it through engaging classes where people of all skill levels can discover new passions or talents.

This summer, the center is unveiling a new summer intensive for teens where students will get a chance to learn about every aspect of putting on a theater show from script to stage over two 4-week camps.

To learn more about their many programs and events, visit carrollwoodcenter.org